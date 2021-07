LANUM, Arthur J.



2/14/43-6/30/21



Arthur passed away peacefully on June 30th following a period of declining health.



He is preceded in death by his parents Mary and Guy Lanum; four brothers, and one grandson.



He is survived by six children, Kimberly (Dean), Arthur, Michelle, Brian, Jenny, and Neil Lanum; and one brother, Joe Lanum.



May he rest in heaven.