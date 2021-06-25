LANTZ, Thomas R.



67, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 23, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born in Wilmington, OH, on July 27, 1953, to Robert and Katherine Lantz. He was a lifelong member of VFW Post 8437 Auxiliary and the Eagles. Tom was an



accomplished award-winning autobody professional. He was an avid automobile and motorcycle enthusiast. FUJIMO! Tom will be dearly missed. Tom leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Alice Lantz; daughter, Angela (Nate) Melendez; granddaughters, Erys and Sierra Melendez; brother, Larry (Susie) Lantz;



sisters, Katherine (Ron) Holden, Donna (Jerry) Mowles, and Bridget (Ted) Schaefer; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his



parents Robert and Katherine Lantz. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 5075 Enon-Xenia Rd, Fairborn, Ohio 45324.



Arrangements entrusted to the care of KINLEY Funeral Home.

