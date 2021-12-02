journal-news logo
X

LANNING, Richard

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LANNING, Richard F.

94, of Knightstown, Indiana, formerly New Lebanon, passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday afternoon, November 24, 2021. He was born February 19, 1927, in Nelsonville, Ohio, to the late Eli M. and Mary E. (Wilson) Lanning. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during World War II in the Pacific Theater. He was a retired millwright after 35 years, and an avid Harley-Davidson motorcyclist. Richard and his late wife, Evelyn V. Lanning, had visited 47 of the 48 lower states while riding his motorcycle. In addition to his wife, Richard was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tracy Pearson. He is survived by his children, Jerry Lou Frieszell of New Lebanon, James F. (Denise) Lanning of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Jean Kay (Larry) Kraus of Knightstown, Indiana; grandchildren, Scott Frieszell and Stacy Stoermer; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren. The family received friends Monday, November 29 from 11AM to 12PM at PREBLE

MEMORY GARDENS FUNERAL CENTER, 3377 US Route 35 East, West Alexandria, OH 45381. The funeral service began at 12PM with burial following with military honors at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery. www.RLCFC.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center

3377 U.S. 35 E.

West Alexandria, OH

45381

https://www.rlcfc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SKOTKO, Laura
2
JONES, Richard
3
HAMILTON, Wayne
4
HOLLOWAY, Alice
5
AYERS, Ronald
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top