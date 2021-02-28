LANKENAU,



Judith Margaret



Age 71 of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021. She was born April 6, 1949, in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late Richard and Mary Anita Lankenau. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her twin sister, Virginia Phelps, with whom served together in the U.S. Army, and an older sister, Sister Mary Richarda. Judith is survived by her brother, Richard (Cindy) Lankenau; brother-in-law, James Phelps; as well as a nephew and grand-niece and nephew. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 4:00 pm at Newcomer



Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). Burial will take place in St. Josephs New Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio. The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and has required that face masks will be worn in all public places. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

