LANHAM, Donald Age 46, of Hamilton Ohio, passed away, Saturday, August 16, 2020. Donald was born in Barboursville, KY on February 26, 1974. He is survived by his daughters, Ashlee and Shanda Lanham; mother, Dottie Lanham and sister, Nancy Lanham. He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Lanham and son, Stephen Lanham. Visitation, Friday, August 28, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 532 S. Second Street, Hamilton, OH 45011. Arrangements by Walker.

