LANGWORTHY,



Norval Clayton



94, of Brooksville, FL, was born December 9, 1925, in Mineral City, WV, son of Tony and



Minnie Langworthy. He served in the US Navy during WWII from 1944-1946. He died April 24, 2020. He was a carpenter most of his life and after



retiring to Florida in 1974 he dealt in real estate. A member of Elk Creek Baptist Church, Middletown, OH. Married 71 years to and survived by wife Lois Jean Langworthy (Farquer); daughters, Theresa Freeman (Patrick) and Nancy Rodriguez (Wayne); daughter-in-law



Shirley; grandchildren Brad Freeman, Kasey Williams (Jim), Travis Langworthy, Angela Gross (Dustin) and Mark Fitzgerald; great-grandchildren, Skylar, Clayton, Grayer, Nolan, Knox and Marley Jean; 6 siblings; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Norval "Kip" Clayton Langworthy, Jr.; his parents; and 6 siblings.

