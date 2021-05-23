LANGDON, David Chan



Sept. 27, 1942 - May 14, 2021



David Chan Langdon went Home to be with The Lord and his beautiful sons, Chan and Ian, in Heaven on May 14th. David was born in Manchester, Kentucky, and attended a one room schoolhouse, worked on the family tobacco farm and helped run his beloved



Mother, Malva Hacker's boarding house until they moved to Hamilton, Ohio, when he was in the 8th grade. David was so intelligent that he tested out of the 9th grade and went straight to the 10th.



David was a savvy entrepreneur, real estate investor, owner of several successful businesses, a Master Custom Carpenter, a farmer (of trees, llamas, swans and ostriches), the world's greatest cook, an exceptional Father and an amazing mentor to many. David was a patriotic Veteran and served in the U.S. Army as a Tank Operator in Germany when the Berlin Wall was built.



In David's 'retirement' years, he was a contractor for Lowe's in the door installation department and did not retire from there until he was 75 because he loved to work! He was awarded the highest accolades that Lowe's bestows due to his impeccable craftsmanship and dedication.



David loved to entertain and spend quality time with his family and friends! He enjoyed cooking, woodworking, gardening and great music. David was a lifelong woodsman, small game hunter, real deal survivalist and an environmentalist. He was a man of many talents, a forward thinker, an innovator, a



brilliant mind, ahead of his time, ever so caring, loving, and kind. David, being the mentor that he was, inspired so many people to believe in themselves and to follow their dreams, which has made so many others live their best life!



David was preceded in death by his 2 precious sons, Chan Langdon and Ian C. Langdon, his chosen brother and best friend, John Julian, his parents, 2 sisters, 3 brothers, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends that he loved dearly.



David is survived by his daughter, Vida Maria Langdon (Chris) Calender, his former wife, Sandra Langdon, his brothers Don (Dorothy) Langdon, Danny (Debbie) Walker, many loving



nieces, nephews, family members and dear friends, who



already miss his infectious smile, beautiful, sparkly hazel eyes, contagious laughter, sound advice and words of wisdom.



There will be a Celebration of Life to honor David at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park at The Lodge on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 5 PM - 9 PM. Dinner and beverages will be served.

