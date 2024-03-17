Lang, Terence H.



Terence H. Lang. Beloved husband of 49 years to the late Evelyn (née Boyer) Lang. Cherished father of Marcia (Dan) Schroeder, Debbie (Dave) Reasons, Patrick Lang (deceased), Angie Hypes, Beth Boling, John (Amy) Lang, and Tom (Jennifer) Lang. Proud and loving grandfather of 17 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Judy (Jim) Currin, and the late Tony (Dottie) Lang. Loving uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 12, 2024 at the age of 87. 1955 Graduate of Chaminade High School and a 1959 Graduate of the University of Dayton with a BS in Business Administration. Terry served as Captain in the U.S. Army. He then went on to a career in Accounting at NCR. In 1980 he joined Nord Resources, an international mining company, and served as CFO until he retired in 1997. Terry enjoyed working on his many landscape projects at his country home, playing golf with family and friends, attending Ohio State football games, and traveling to visit or vacation with his children and grandchildren. He never missed a birthday, anniversary, graduation or special life event. His life and legacy was his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to ALS United Central and Southern Ohio, Old Henderson Road, Suite 221, Columbus, Ohio 43220. The Visitation will be held Thursday, March 21, 2024 from 10AM to 11AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM, all at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



