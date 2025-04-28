Lang, Ruth

Lang (Coder), Ruth Ann "Ruthie"



Ruth Ann Coder Lang, 82, passed away 17 April 2025 in Evans Georgia after a struggle with primary progressive aphasia.



Ruth was born on November 13, 1942 to Jessie and Lloyd Coder in Willard, OH and graduated from Willard High School. She spent most of her adult life in Trotwood, OH, where she was a beautician, business owner, and community fixture for 50 years. Ruth loved serving the Trotwood community through the United Church of Christ and the Historical Society. Ruth adored bringing history to life and showing pride in her small town. She regularly volunteered at the Iams Homestead, especially for Harvest Fest where she made apple butter & dried corn, and played "Betsey Trotwood" for Heritage Days parades.



She will be remembered for her love of family, her vast collections, her love of history and her enjoyment of Farkle. She had an indomitable and generous spirit; she never met a stranger. Ruth would cut your hair at the drop of a hat.



She will be greatly missed by her two siblings, John Coder of Grand Rapids, MI, and Karen LeMaster of Marysville, OH, her sons, Scott Lang of Trenton, SC & Steven Lang of San Mateo, CA, her grandchildren Jessica Mullins, Bridget Lang, Maitlyn Lang and Allison Lang, her great-grandchildren Lakelynn, Langston, Leila, Harper and Eloise along with the rest of her extended family and many dear friends.



A memorial service will be held in Ohio this fall to celebrate her birthday.



Maple Grove Cemetery, New Haven, Huron County, OH.



Cremation Private



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:



The Trotwood-Madison Historical Society P.O. Box 26434 Trotwood OH 45426



