LANE, Raynald A.



"Ray" M.D.



Age 88, of Springboro, OH, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. A visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Tuesday, December 13, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am, the following day, at Centerville Community Church, 10688 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville, OH 45458, with burial to follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Target Dayton Ministries (www.targetdayton.com) or American Heart Association – Dayton (www.heart.org/en/affiliates/ohio/dayton). For full obituary please visit



www.routsong.com