2 hours ago

LANE, Patricia J.

June 2, 1957 - February 3, 2023

Age 65, of Xenia, died February 3, 2023. She was born June 2, 1957, the daughter of Joseph and Nellie (Meadows) Lane. She worked for The Todays Center for Adults in Greene County for 22 years, retiring in 2019. After retirement she focused her free time to spoiling her grandsons during their daily visits. Survivors include her son, Patrick and wife Ashley Lane and two grandsons Joseph and Trevor of Harrison, Ohio, her sisters, Brenda (David) Smith of Xenia, Ohio, and Josephine (Thomas) Reed of Fairfield, Ohio.

A celebration of life is scheduled for friends and family. Entombment will be at Woodland Mausoleum in Xenia, OH.

