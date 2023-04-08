Lane, Opal



Opal Lane passed away peacefully at the age of 98 on Tuesday, April 4th, in Middletown, Ohio.



Born in Cruthersville, IN in 1924, Opal was the oldest of two daughters born to Cora and Kern Fugett. Opal was a graduate of Jacksonville High School and married Earl Lane in 1948. Together they raised eight children in their little house on Poplar Street in West Elkton. She was a lifelong fan of the Cincinnati Reds and traditional country music. Opal was an avid reader. A competitive spirit, she had a love of card games, fishing and bowling. She bowled competitively for over 50 years, earning her a place in the Middletown Bowling Hall of Fame at the age of 92.



As an active traveler, she spent years visiting her children and grandchildren throughout the country. Never one to slow down, at the age of 80 an annual tradition of a daughters & granddaughters trip began. Travel to various locations continued over the next 16 years. These trips even landed her picture in the Middletown Journal.



Opal was preceded in death by her husband Earl and her daughter Sharon. She is survived by an extended family including seven of her children: Joe, Rose (Lori) Wells, Dave, Jackie (Carlos) Morgan, Dan (Priscilla), Jeannie (Ray) Hosmer, Paula (Mike) Conner; as well as her 19 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.



Visitation is from 11 AM to 1 PM with at Bales' Funeral Home in Camden on Monday, April 10th, with graveside service to follow at the Fairmound Cemetary in West Elkton.

