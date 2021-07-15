LANE, Edna "Joan"



Edna "Joan" Lane, age 89, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Signature Health Summit Manor in Columbia, KY.



Joan was born on December 13, 1931, in Jellico, TN, to the late Milford and Minnie



Ausmus Ollis.



She is survived by one son, Michael (Richelle) Lane of



Fairfield, OH; two daughters, Linda Lane of Somerset, KY, and Lois Lane of Nancy, KY; one sister, Evelyn Anderson; four grandchildren, Tanya Lane, Mandy Lane, Alexis Fike-Lane, and Aryssa Lane, and three great-grandchildren, Allen Lane, Alena Lane, and Dakota Lane.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Lane; two sons, Ronald Lane and Keith Lane; two grandchildren, James Lane and Jamie Lane; three sisters, Estie Cinnamon, Roxie Taylor and Florence; and two infant brothers.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021, from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. Her funeral will follow on Thursday, at 2:00pm at the Chapel of Lake



Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Josh McClendon



officiating.



A Graveside service will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 10:00am at Butler County Memorial Park in Hamilton, OH.



