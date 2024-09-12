Landrum, John M.



John M. Landrum, age 85 of Fairfield, OH passed away September 5, 2024. John was born in Hamilton, OH on April 16, 1939 to Irvine and Walburga (Gossmeyer) Landrum. He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Doris (Jost) Landrum, his second wife, Fran (Glaab) Landrum, his daughter Catherine (Landrum) Bowker, and one sister Dorothy Murphy. He is survived by his children, Steve (Suk) Landrum, Sharon Landrum, Anne Landrum, Danny (Sharon) Landrum, Greg Landrum, Sue Landrum, Carrie (Dude) Harper, Missy (Greg) Goins. He is also survived by his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. His siblings, Patricia Russell, Carol Schneider, Mike (Linda) Landrum, and Noel Landrum.



John was a Navy Veteran, who served during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a member of the VFW 1069 and served as the Commander of the Men's Auxiliary. A member of the Fairfield Optimist Club, and was president in 1979. John was also a member of the Monkey Mutual Aid Society.



He worked at Beckett Paper company for many years. In retirement, he was able to travel to Europe on his dream vacation. He enjoyed Old Westerns, Louis L'Amour books, wood working and Model Trains. And spending time with his family.



The family would like to thank all the staff at Fairfield Place Nursing home. The past four years they became his family and friends. We as a family are very appreciative of the love and care he received there.



Visitations and to pay your last respects will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2024 from 11:30-1:30 with a service following at 1:30 by Father Tharp at the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave, Hamilton, OH 45015.





