LANDIS, Thelma

LANDIS (Brehm), Thelma Ilene



Thelma Ilene (Brehm) Landis, age 91, of Sunbury, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 3, 2021. Thelma had previously been a lifelong resident of the Brookville, Ohio area, where she was an ardent supporter of the Brookville Community and school district. Thelma graduated with an



Associate's Degree from Miami-Jacobs Career College. She was an Office Manager for Kiefer & Mitchell Attorneys at Law for over 50 years. Thelma was also a member of Community United Methodist Church, where she was a part of the Women's Guild and also sang in the choir. She volunteered for Feed Brookville and F.I.S.H., along with numerous other organizations. She was a Sunday School Teacher and Vacation Bible School Leader at Stelvideo Christian Church. She also drove a Handi Van for Brookville Transport to assist in transporting her patients to and from their appointments. Thelma also worked for the Brookville Precinct Voting Polls for many years. When Thelma wasn't working or spending time with her family, she enjoyed reading romance novels. Thelma is survived by her daughter: Lu Anne Kramer of Westerville, son: Ted R. Landis Jr. of Brookville, brother: Gerald (Sandy) Brehm of Arcanum, sister-in-law: Ruth Harshbarger of Georgia, grandchildren: Marissa D. Kramer, Aly E. Landis, Madeline M. Kramer, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and special friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years: Teddy R. Landis Sr., parents: Jeanette and Lowell "Wilbur" Brehm, step-mother: Mary Brehm, sister: Evelyn (Ray) Sease, brothers: Lowell (Billie Ann) Brehm, Dale (Joyce) Brehm, brother-in-law: Gale Landis, and sister-in-law: Joan (Gerald) Huffman. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends from 9:00 am until the time of services. Interment will be held immediately after the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Brookville Area Handi Van (42 Westbrook Rd., Brookville, OH 45309).



Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com