LANDIS, Susan B.



Susan B. Landis, 68, of Dayton, departed this life on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital surrounded by her husband and four children.



She was born on January 1, 1952, in Long Beach, New York, the daughter of the late William and Winifred (Harris) Baxter.



Susan grew up in Merrick, New York, and was a 1969 graduate of Sanford H. Calhoun High School. She moved to Ohio where she was a proud stay-at-home mom to her four children. She then achieved her Associates Degree in American Sign Language from Sinclair Community College. Susan retired from Miamisburg Public Schools after over 10 years of service. She enjoyed photography, scrapbooking, Bingo, playing cards, painting and drawing. Her greatest achievement in life was her family. Susan's husband, children and grandchildren meant the world to her.



She is survived by her husband of nearly 25 years, Danny Landis; children, Tobie (Dan) Simonds, Jeanine (Jon) Davis, Kristin (Ryan) Fickert, and Frankie (Chloei) Passaro; grandchildren, Avery, Emery, Hudson, Emmett, Porter, Amilla, and Lilana; siblings, Pat (Tom) Scott, Bill (Betty) Baxter, Nancy Golden, Debbie Houck (Fran Donnelly), Bob (Pat) Baxter, Vicki (Billy) Wiechert; her beloved dog, Rocky; as well as numerous nieces and nephews who she adored.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 AM – 1 PM on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, Franklin. A funeral service will follow at 1 PM with



Pastor Danny Griffith officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Society for Deaf Children. Condolences may be



expressed to the family at www.anderson-fh.com.



