X

LANDIS, Ruby

ajc.com

Obituaries | 6 hours ago

LANDIS, Ruby Crawford

Age 93, died April 5, 2021, at The Woodlands of Hamilton. She was born in Kingsport,

Tennessee, on January 16, 1928, the daughter of Nathan and Charmie (Conkin)

Crawford. She married Ralph Landis on December 23, 1946, in Amelia, Virginia. He preceded her in death in 2009 after 62 years of marriage. Ruby's hobbies included bowling, knitting, and quilting. She loved to can vegetables from her garden. Ruby belonged to the

Washington Chapter O.E.S. #195 for 52 years and was a member of Ross Community United Methodist Church. She is survived by her two daughters, Barbara (Larry) Holstein,

Fairfield, Ohio, and Cheryl (Gary) Yeatts, Sedona, Arizona; her grandson, Aaron Holstein and wife Christina, and two great-grandchildren, Elaina Holstein and Declan Holstein; sister-in-law, Mal Landis and many nieces and nephews. Private

funeral services per her request will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Hickory Flat

Cemetery. The family would like to extend appreciation to the kind-hearted staff at the Woodlands and the compassionate caregivers of Day City Hospice. Their kindness will be remembered with gratitude. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ruby's name to Day City Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45458. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.