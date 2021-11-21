LANDI, Patrick John



Age 80, passed away from Leukemia (AML) on Monday, November 15, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, on March 25, 1941, to Joseph and Angelina (Romano) Landi. Pat graduated from Pratt Institute receiving his Bachelor's Degree in Architecture and Master's Degree in Science (City



Planning) on the same day. Pat served the City of Hamilton, for 24 years as the Director of Community Development, and later the Director of Economic Development and Planning



until his retirement in 1994. Prior to his retirement, the



commercial and industrial development projects which he



advanced totaled more than $250,000,000. His proudest



accomplishment was the recommendation and creation of the Butler County (503) Certified Development in 1984. The



company evolved and later developed into Access Business



Finance, an SBA Certified Development Company, which



provides financing to small businesses. He served as Board President from 1984 until his recent death. In his retirement, Pat served on the Butler County Republican Central Committee for over 24 years. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Leona Landi. Patrick is



survived by his wife of 36 years, Linda (Amrhein) Landi; daughters, Beth Willer (Mike) and Jeryl Smith; son, Ryan Landi (Amy); grandchildren, Amanda Brunck, Nick Willer, Alex Willer, Christopher Smith (Catherine), Sara Spenser (Eric), Nicole Smith and Evelyn and John Landi; great-grandchildren, Gabe and Ryan Kainenberg; sister, Phyllis Cappadora (Ben) of Cleveland; brother, Joseph Landi of Middletown, NY; 3 nieces and 2 nephews; his devoted friends, caregivers and golf



buddies, Bob Wyrick, Dale Lierman and Corky Combs, as well as his treasured golden doodles, Kate and Mollie. The family would like to thank Queen City Hospice, as well as the doctors and nurses of Jewish Hospital for their outstanding care throughout his illness. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Colligan Funeral Home beginning at 9:30 am and promptly ending at 11:00 am, followed by a noon Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann Church and interment in St.



Stephen Cemetery. The funeral mass may also be observed by live feed on the Sacred Heart/St. Ann Pastoral Region You Tube site by clicking on the followinfg link: https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://youtube.com/channel/UCVLLqbEY5hKwinwz069MVcg__;!!JZyed81S!y5lFFPxn4rpHFyoX6vDTijsXNEebcuqYhtuWxSOJDYBxFxaS0uZsVH-2NyRAg56g$. The family requests no flowers but to please consider memorials to St. Jude



Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2631 Hyland Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306; or the Animal Adoption Foundation, 2480 Ross Millville Road, Hamilton, OH 45013. Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome@gmail.com.

