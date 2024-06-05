Landess, Shirley Patricia



Shirley Patricia Landess, age 94, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Born on November 30, 1929, in Jackson, Ohio, to the late William and Olive (Welch) Gray, she was the cherished matriarch of her family and a beacon of love, wisdom, and strength to all who knew her.



Shirley dedicated her life to nurturing and guiding her family. She was the proud mother of six children: Janice Deftereos (Evangelos) of Springfield, Mark Slaughter (the late Joyce) of Toronto, OH, Mike Slaughter of Lebanon, PA, Patti Stewart (the late James) of Columbus, Doug Slaughter (Brenda) of Mistletoe, KY, and Connie Stevens (Scott) of Dillonvale, OH, as well as a stepdaughter, the late Juanita Daniels Lovett.



In addition to raising her own children, Shirley generously opened her home and heart to several of her grandchildren, instilling in them the same values of love, resilience, and compassion that she embodied throughout her life.



Her home was a gathering place where laughter was shared, and wisdom was imparted. Shirley's strong-willed nature and sharp wit were matched by her boundless love, and support for her family and friends. She had an uncanny ability to face challenges head-on and inspire those around her to do the same. Her influence reached far beyond her immediate family, touching the lives of countless individuals in her community.



In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husbands, Donald Slaughter (d. 1970), Emmett "Skip" Daniels (d. 2002), and Richard Landess (d. 2016), as well as a grandson, Donald Slaughter. She is survived by her six children, 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, extended family, and countless others whose lives she touched.



Calling hours will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, June 7, 2024, at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, Springfield. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 10:00 AM at the funeral home with burial in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. A reception will follow at VFW Post 1031 on E. Main Street in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Shirley's memory to Ohio's Hospice at www.ohioshospice.org/give.



Shirley's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers and medical staff who provided compassionate care during her final days. Her fierce spirit and loving heart will be deeply missed, but her legacy of strength and determination will continue to inspire all who knew her.



