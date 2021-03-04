LAND, Mary A. "Toot"



Age 79 of Dayton, OH, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021. She was born April 10, 1941, in Greenville, AL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie J. Land;



mother, Carrie Nell Peterson (AL); father, Willie Frank McKenzie (AL); devoted aunt and uncle, Cassie and Joe Bloxson; siblings, Catherine



Hardy and Earnest Peterson both of Alabama, Stella



Peterson (GA). Survived by children, Cynthia and Angela McKenzie, Dawn Land; grandson, Brian McKenzie (TX); great-granddaughter, Makaylen McKenzie; great-great-grandson, Josiah Clow; sisters, Dorothy Berry and Annie Bailey both of Alabama; sisters-in-law, Johnnie Burns, Joanne Brown, Peggy (Bruce) Allen, and Doris Black (GA); other relatives and many friends. Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service.



Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

