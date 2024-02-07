Lancaster, Nora C.



Nora C. Lancaster, age 93 of Huber Heights, went home- into the loving arms of Jesus- on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born in Jelico, Tennessee on July 11,1930 the daughter of Bony & Mary (Creekmore) Crider. She spent 38 years of her life working at Delco Moraine in Dayton, Ohio before retiring in March of 1988. She was a member of the Delco Moraine Women's Club; where they traveled to places like New York and Las Vegas. She also enjoyed time spent with friends from work by bowling in local leagues. Nora quite often described her years at Delco Moraine as "some of the best years of her life". After retirement she enjoyed looking after her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, spending time with her brothers and sisters and their families, as well as meticulously working to make her home and yard look beautiful. Nora really took great pride in her family, her job, and the things that she worked so hard to enjoy with her friends and family. She is survived by her daughter Teresa Johnson; grandchildren Brittany (Matthew) Morgan and Megan (Branden) Johnson; great-grandchildren Alexzander (Morgan) Morgan, Hunter Arnold, Drew Morgan and Sam Morgan; siblings Ronald "Bud" Crider, Bill (Jeanne) Crider, Loretta Hayes and Barbara Crider; and a host of very special nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband James Lancaster; sister Jackie Barton; brother Charles Crider; brother-in-laws Bruce Hayes and Charles Barton; and sister-in- law Janice Crider. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, February 9, 2024 from 1:00  3:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Per her wishes she will be cremated and buried, at a later date, at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Nora's memory to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





