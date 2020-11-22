X

LANCASTER, Judith

Judith Lancaster, 85, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on October 30, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Boyce Lancaster. She is also survived by four children: Theresa Bent, Kate Barger, Steve Barger (Penny) and Susan Kersch, two stepchildren: Boyce Lancaster, Jr., (Bev) and Dawn Scott (Alan), 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. She was a long-time member of North Riverdale Lutheran Church. Special thanks go to the excellent and caring staff at Hospice of

Dayton. Memorial service to take place at a later date.

