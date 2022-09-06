LAMPLEY, Richard

LAMPLEY III, Richard Junior



Born September 12, 1951, in Middletown, Ohio, to Richard, II and Inellie Lampley. Passed away August 26, 2022, age 70. He leaves to cherish his memory two children: R. LaVelle Russell (Heather) and Rene' Russell Reed (Dion), grandfather of 3, great-grandfather of 1, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of service 12 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 1684 Earlham Dr, Dayton, Ohio 45406, Rev. Dr. Rockney Carter, Senior Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.



