LAMPL, Kathleen

LAMPL, Norma



"Kathy"



Passed away peacefully on May 14, 2021. Kathy was born Oct. 29, 1934, to Carl and Grace (Branham) Lampl in Hamilton, Ohio. She was baptized and confirmed in Zion Lutheran Church in Hamilton, Ohio.



Kathy graduated from Fairfield High School in 1952. After she married, she stayed home to raise her sons and was a charter member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Fairfield. After her sons were grown, she returned to work and retired from First National Bank of SWO. In retirement, she was employed at Maple Knoll Village.



Kathy enjoyed seeing Fairfield grow from a township to a village and into a city.



She is survived by her son, Ted (Sue) Gardner, sister, Linda (Tom) Herbert, grandchildren, Sunny (Brady) Hudkins, Alex (Maggie) Gardner, Brad (Selena) Gardner and great-grandchildren, Edward and Gwyneth Hudkins and many friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, father of her sons, Donald M. Gardner, her sister, Janet Brockman and two sons, Donald M. Gardner II and Doug Gardner. Kathy will be buried by her son and parents in Tallahassee, FL. Services are private and remembrances can be made to St. Joseph Indian School in Chamberlain, SD, or the Animal Adoption Foundation in Hamilton, OH.

