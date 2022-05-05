journal-news logo
LAMPE, Reinhold August

Reinhold August Lampe, age 77, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at his home. He was born

on August 30, 1944, in Goldenstedt, Germany, the son of August and Hermine Lampe. He was employed at Procter and Gamble and retired from there after many years. He

enjoyed playing golf, hiking, and being a part of nature. He also enjoyed bowling and bowled a perfect 300 game in

League play. Anyone that knew him, knew that Ron had a quick wit and a great sense of humor. He will be truly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Angela Lampe; children, JoAnne (Steve) Hedges, Chris (Judi) Lampe, and Dave (Molly) Lampe; step-son, Marty (Rhonda) Stevens; sister, Mary Ann (Jerry) Held; nine grandchildren; family member, Maggie Macomber; six great-grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends; and many family members and friends in Germany. He was preceded in death by his

parents. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

the Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton

Road, Hamilton, OH 45011. Online condolences at

www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com. A celebration of life service will be held at a future date.

Funeral Home Information

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128

Ross, OH

45014

