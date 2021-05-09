LAMOUREUX, Mary Kay



Age 77, of Centerville, mentor, role model, teacher, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Mary Kay was born in 1944 to the late Paul and Mary Unger in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated from the University of Dayton with a B.S. in Education. While both were in high school, she met Philip Lamoureux on a blind date at a dance. They married in 1964. Together they enjoyed nearly 57 years of marriage and 60 years as a couple. Mary Kay dedicated her life to two things; her family and teaching. She was a loving teacher at Incarnation School for nearly 50 years. An advocate of the profession of teaching, she mentored hundreds of



student teachers who would go on to teach the next generation of students. She tirelessly worked along with her colleagues to submit the application that ultimately got Incarnation School recognized as a Blue Ribbon for Excellence Award



winner three times. Mary Kay loved being around her



students and fellow teachers so much that she continued to come back and substitute teach even after she retired in 2015. She is survived by her husband, Philip; their four sons, Jim



(Camille), Tom, Rob (Trina) and Joe; grandkids, Josh, Gabby, Philip (PJ), Jalane, Avery, Joey, Everly and Lisey. Also her



loving sister Barb and husband John Schrand. Mother of twin boys and grandmother of twin girls, she loved spending time with all her grandchildren who affectionately nicknamed her "Mimi". An avid reader, Mary Kay loved to snuggle up with a good book any day of the week. Known to everyone simply as "Mary Kay", she strove to make everyone around her happy, never hesitating to help anyone in need. She led by example and the sheer force of her will. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Lane, Dayton, OH 45459, with family and friends giving reflections starting at 10:30 am. Inurnment at Calvary Cemetery. For those unable to attend in person, a livestream will be available at www.incarnation-parish.com. Touch/click Coronavirus Info and select Incarnation Live Stream. Plans are being made to establish a scholarship in Mary Kay's name for Incarnation student teachers. This is the best way to memorialize her lifelong commitment to teaching. When to donate to the scholarship will be posted on



social media and www.routsong.com after it's established.

