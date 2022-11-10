LAMBERT, Stephen K. "Steve"



May 12, 1953 - October 7, 2022



69, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2022, in Burr Ridge, IL. Stephen was born on May 12, 1953, to William and Evelyn Lambert of Oakwood, Ohio.



Steve was a member of the Shriners, world traveler, pilot, scuba diver, music lover and entrepreneur. He worked many years owning commercial real estate and operating the family manufacturing business, Lambert Corporation. Stephen and his family were regular participants at the Annual Lambert Days Festival honoring the birthplace of the invention of the Lambert Automobile in Ohio City, OH. One of his favorite places to travel was Naples, FL, to watch a sunset.



He is survived by his siblings Ann Lambert of Cambridge, MA, Carol Lambert of Clinton, MA, and William W. Lambert of Indianapolis, IN, along with his children, Jennifer (45) and Stephen II (43), and beloved grandchildren Sydney (22), Brenna (14), Evelyn (12), Eden (10), Dalton (6), and Addilyn (4).



He will be remembered fondly as a loving Dad, friend, and fellow that loved to laugh and tell jokes. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family at Woodland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Dementia Society of America, https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate.

