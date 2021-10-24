journal-news logo
LAMBERT, Calvin

LAMBERT, Calvin F.

Of Enon, Ohio, passed away October 21, 2021, at the age of 78. Visitation will be at Belton-Stroop Funeral Home, Fairborn, Ohio, on Friday, October 29, from 6:00-8:00 pm. A Masonic Service will be held at 7:45 pm. Funeral services

will be held Saturday, October 30, 10:00 am at Enon United Methodist Church, 85 Broadway Rd., Enon, Ohio. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

