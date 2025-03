Lambdin, Billy C.



Billy C. Lambdin, born on April 28, 1930, passed away on March 14, 2025. Billy was a devoted husband to his late wife, Dora Lambdin. He is survived by his daughters, Beverly (Steve) Linton and Kimberly (Mark Dolan) Lambdin, grandfather to Andrew, Alex, Marshall, Cory, Alyssa, Emma, Sarah, and great-grandfather to Wyatt, Jacob, Isabella, Norah, and Ava. Billy was a lead mechanic at Stenger's Ford for many years, owned Far Hills Gulf Station, and then Gateway Automotive in Kettering, Ohio. Billy was an avid bowler and a lifetime member of the New Carlisle Sportsman Club. Billy was preceded in death by his son, Billy C. Lambdin Jr., and grandson, Derek Lambdin. He also joins his siblings, John, Fred, Ray, Willy, Charlie, Carl, May, Ida, Mary Lou, Lola, and Phoebe, along with his parents, Jessie and Rosa Lambdin.



