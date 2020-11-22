LAMANCE-OAKS,



Patricia S. "Pat"



Age 78, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Pat was born on August 29, 1942, to the late Willard and Maxine Thompson in Jelico, TN. Pat never met a stranger. She treated everyone with the same



level of respect and kindness. Pat treated everyone as if they were her family. Many called her Mom. She moved to Dayton, OH, when she was in high school. Her family was originally from Tennessee. She never lost her southern accent and her ability to make the perfect cornbread, a little crunch top with a warm soft center. Pat started her career at Monarch Marking and completed her career at NCR. She was known in many circles as "The Prayer Warrior". She attended Fairborn Church of God for many, many years. Pat always said, Brother and Sister Carter taught her the Bible. She has attended Christian Life Center for the past 12 years. Pat volunteered there and prayed with and for so many people. She did a hospital ministry and led several people to Christ. Pat loved her family, a song with a great beat to dance to, a strong cup of coffee, traveling, reading her Bible and giving others hope. She is preceded in death by her first husband, James Lamance; and son, Randy Lamance; and brother, Jerry Thompson. Pat is survived by her husband of 14 years Doug Oaks; daughters, Sherri (Jim), Stephanie,



Michelle (Brent), and Paula (John); grandchildren Brittany (Brad), Jessika (Justin), Jackie (Joe), Alex, Grant, and Delainey; great-grandchildren Francesca, Falynn, and Andrew; brother, Roy (Dottie) Thompson; Doug's children, Carolyn (Matthew) and Henry, Josh (Jia); and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A private family service was held at Dayton Memorial Park on Saturday, November 21, 2020. If



desired, friends and family may make memorial contributions to Matthew 25: Ministries, and Samaritan's Purse. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Grandview Medical Center for the excellent care and compassion they provided Pat. To leave condolences please visit www.Routsong.com.

