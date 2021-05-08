LAKES, Walter E. "Walt"



Age 66, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at home with his loving family by his side, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born January 15, 1955, to the late Jeanette (Hammond) and Russell E. Lakes. He retired from Sherwin Williams in 2015, after 31 years of service. In addition his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Lakes; and a sister Robyn Lakes. Walt is survived by his wife of 41 years, Audrey (Larison) Lakes; his son, Joe (Bobbi) Lakes; his step-grandchildren: Danny, Brock, Audra and Abigail; his brother, Todd (Joni) Lakes; his sister, Sharon (Tom) Ballard; numerous special nieces and nephews; 2 special great-nephews ~ Nolan and Dylan Ballard, and several other special great-nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 2 - 4 p.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, (2 hours prior to the Service) at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Celebration of life will follow at 4 p.m. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Please share condolences at



