LAKES, Marjorie Lynn "Margi"



Age 65, passed away on April 5, 2021. She was born on Aug. 6, 1955, and was a long-time resident of Hillsboro. Visitation will be held on Sat., April 10, 2021, from 11am-1pm at Hillsboro First Baptist Church, 127 South West Street, Hillsboro, OH 45133 with funeral service to be held at 1pm. Burial to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Margi's honor to Hospice of Cincinnati. https://hospiceofcincinnati.org/donate/ For full obituary please go to www.dayfuneralservice.com/obituaries/.

