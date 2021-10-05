LAKES, Jennifer M.



Jennifer M. Lakes age 61 of Hamilton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 1st, 2021. Jenny was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on June 10, 1960, to Bob and Faye (Felts) Andrews. Jenny married Kenny Lakes on November 15, 2003. She was employed as a loan officer at Chaco/Telhio Credit Union for 33 years, where she was well known for helping many people.



Jenny is survived by her beautiful, faithful mother Faye; devoted, caring husband Kenny; one daughter, Tiffany (Rick) Baker; two step daughters, Kristen (CD) Davidsmeyer and Kendra (Zac) Barnes; five grandsons, Lennox, Pax, Preston, Axel, and Jett who she absolutely adored; one brother, Jeff (Jennifer) Andrews; three sisters, Jill Bailey, Joy Rue, and Julie (Herb) Robertson and many other family members and friends who she very much loved. She is preceded in death by her father, Bob Andrews, who passed just 3 days before her, and brother-in-law Duney Bailey.



Jenny's fun-loving nature and magnetic personality made her an easy favorite among all who knew her, and throughout her life, she had an army of friends who were blessed by her energy, compassion, and abundant generosity. She was one of those rare individuals who not only noted the needs of others, but recognized them as an opportunity to be a blessing. She was refreshingly authentic in her faith. She loved Jesus to the extent that obeying and pleasing Him was her first priority and her source of joy. She lived and prayed so that everyone in her personal world would come to know and love Him. As much as she will be missed, we take comfort in knowing she left this life to begin her new one, her everlasting life, running straight into her Savior's arms; now cheering us on, and ready to welcome the rest of us when He calls us home.



Funeral service will be held at Princeton Pike Church of God, 6101 Princeton-Glendale Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011 on Thursday, October 7th, 2021, at 11:00 am with Pastor Barry Clardy officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flats Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 6th from 5-8 pm at Princeton Pike Church of God. Donations in honor of Jenny can be made to Make-A-Way Food Pantry through Princeton Pike Church of God. www.browndawsonflick.com

