Lakes, Bobby L.



Obituary for Bobby L. Lakes



Bobby L. Lakes, 91, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away March 13, 2025, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 16, 1933, in Blackburn, Kentucky, to Homer and Martha (nee Crowe) Lakes. He was class president all six years of junior high and high school, and was an all-star quarterback and a standout in basketball. He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1952.



He married Rita (Bokeno) Lakes in August 1954. He attended the University of Cincinnati, where he played football and basketball for one year before being drafted into the Army in April 1955. He later returned to UC and graduated with a bachelor's degree.



Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Rita (Bokeno) Lakes, children Gregory (Kristine Morrissey) Lakes, Douglas Lakes and Sharon Lakes; grandchildren, Cody (Danielle Johnson) Lairmore, Jesse (Shannon McGuire) Lakes, and Nicholas (Caitlin Cheetham) Lakes; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Henry (Deborah Patton) Lakes and Shirley Brehm; and many extended relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Hazel Hooker, Frieda Holt and Ellis Lakes; and grandson Brandon Lairmore.



The family requests donations to Hospice of Cincinnati in lieu of flowers.





