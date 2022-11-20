LAIRSON, Gertrud



Age 90 of New Miami, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Gertrud was born in Fechenbach, Germany on July 24, 1932, to the late Josef and Paula (Klingenbeck) Arnold. On May 15, 1954, she married an American serviceman, Manuel Lairson and moved to his hometown of New Miami. After his untimely passing, she raised 11 children. She worked at Western States Machine Co. for over 45 years. She enjoyed listening to bluegrass, dancing, visiting the casino and playing Bingo, but above all, she loved spending time with her family. Gertrud was one-in-a-million and even though she endured a lot, she always managed to smile every time she saw you. Gertrud will be dearly missed by her children, Robert (Brenda) Lairson, Paula (Johnny) Prewitt, Pearl Kellum, John Lairson, Charles Lairson, Linda Lairson, Stephen Lairson, Norma (Robert) Wagers, and Caroline Lawson; 25 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, her brothers, Edwin (Christa)Arnold and Manfred (Christel) Arnold; her daughter-in-law, Dean Lairson; and a host of extended family members that are too numerous to list by name. Gertrud will be reunited in Heaven with her parents and husband, as well as her sons, Joseph Lairson and Manuel Lairson; her grandson, John Prewitt; her sister Elvira Gabler; her son-in-law, Greg Kellum; her daughters-in-law, Darlene Lairson, Lori Lairson and Brenda Rice. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of her Funeral Service at 11:30 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio with Pastor Gary Justice officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery.

