LAINHART, Veronica Cindy Veronica Cindy Lainhart, age 67, of Englewood, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, in her residence. She was born in Dayton on October 13, 1952, the daughter of Vincent F. & Eva (Richardson) Lainhart. She was a nurse in the Troy and Dayton area form many years. She is survived by her daughter, Jenny Rebecca Lainhart; grandchildren, Caitlyn Lainhart and Michael Patrick Bainbridge, Jr.; and great-grandchildren Joesy & Laine Sanning. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lavon Lainhart and sister, Vida Konicki Wells. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 11:30 am 12:30 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, at 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Veronica's memory to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

