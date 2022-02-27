LAINHART, Nancy



JULY 27, 1960 - FEB. 19, 2022



Nancy Lainhart, 61 was born in Cortland, NY, July 27, 1960. She went to be with her Lord and Savior Feb. 19, 2022, in a Cincinnati hospital after a long illness. She is the daughter of Revs. Earl and Caroline Christopher and was married to her husband, Virgil Lainhart on May 23, 1992.



Nancy was a precious wife, daughter, sister and a joy to all who knew her. She loved the Lord and was a cheerful, generous, caring, giving, loving person. She was a RN graduating from IU East with training at Reid hospital in Richmond, IN.



Nancy worked at Oxford View Nursing Home for a number of years and various other nursing homes. She was a compassionate, caring nurse. She also loved children, and worked in Child Care Centers. In her earlier days she taught children's Sunday School classes and Junior Church. She enjoyed crafts and needlepoint canvas sewing. She also had a great love for animals. Her dogs Hannah and Simon were very special and considered as her children.



Nancy is survived by Virgil Lainhart, her husband of 29 years, her parents Earl and Caroline Christopher, a brother, Dan Christopher, (Lori) of PA., sisters Debbie Davey of TX and Mary Wolfe of IN, 2 uncles David Christopher (Linda) of OH and Jim Christopher (Roseanna) of PA and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



A short graveside service for the public and friends is planned for Friday, March 4, 2022, at 11 am at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis, Ohio.



A celebration of life service is being planned for Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Trinity Holiness Church in West College



Corner, Indiana, at 2 pm.



Family will accept and apply any donations/memorial gifts to be used for funeral expenses. Our thanks to Ogle Paul R. Young Funeral Home in working with us on this plan of



service.

