LAINHART, Elsie L.



Age 101 of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Elsie was born in Collinsville, Ohio, on June 15, 1921, to Lester Sr. and Stella Sweeney (Truster). She graduated from Seven Mile High School. On April 4, 1942, she married Charles Lainhart and they were married 66 years when he passed away April 30, 2008. Elsie retired in 1980 from Pease Company after 35 years of service.



She leaves 2 daughters, Linda Hillard (Rob Hillard) from West Chester, OH, and Judy White (Rick Mapes) from Liberty Township, OH; several deceased brothers and sisters; Virginia Slater, Arthur Sweeney, Victor Sweeney, Lester Sweeney, Charles Sweeney, Lawrence Sweeney, Russell Sweeney, Eugene Sweeney, LeRoy Sweeney, Emanuel Sweeney, and Ethel Shollenberger. She has one surviving sister, Stella Mae Morris of Mt. Orb. Elsie has three grandchildren Lisa Fletcher (Matt) of Cincinnati, OH, Robby Hillard (Beth) of Cincinnati, OH, and Kristen White of Fairfield, OH; five great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and many friends.



Elsie had many interests and belonged to Daughters of America, Chapter 595 Eastern Star, White Shrine and VFW, 55 plus Club, Senior Prime Club, 4 Ever Young Dancers, Kentucky Colonel, and McDonald's Coffee Club. She also was a member of St. Mary's Sail and Boat Club in which she and her husband managed for 18 years. She enjoyed camping, boating, country music, dancing, crocheting, crafts, JB Scotch and wine, and watching the Cincinnati Reds. She and her husband spent winter months in Florida for 25 years.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, with services immediately following at 12:00 PM with Rev. William Southard officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to your favorite charity in her name.



