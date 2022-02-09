LAI, Carol Marie



Age 82, of Englewood, OH, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021. She was born July 30, 1939, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Alfred and Beatrice (Hartnagle) Hurlbut.



Marie was actively involved in the Englewood and Vandalia Senior Centers where she loved to play cards and enjoyed the day trips. She loved going to the Hollywood Casinos and visiting Las Vegas with her Mom and sister. Marie loved her friends and family dearly and will be greatly missed by all.



Marie is survived by her three amazing grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark) Steller, Sara (Gerald) Hooper and John (Taylor) Balog; a daughter-in-law, Sondra Balog; a brother, Alfred



(Judith) Hurlbut: special friends, Connie Vaughn and Patty Kopp; an extra special friend, Alfred Schack; and other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; children, Joseph Balog, John Balog and Marjean Randall; and a sister, Juanita Larson.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marie's name can be made to Hospice of Dayton (Ohio's Hospice), 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420.



A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, at Newcomer



Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, OH 45432. Memorial services will follow the gathering at 6:00 pm at the funeral home.



