Lager, Sharon Ruth



80, of Washington D.C., passed away on August 4, 2023. Upon graduation from Fairview H.S. Sharon became a flight attendant for TWA for 38 years and traveled the world. She lived in California early in her career but spent the last 30 years in Washington D.C. Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Vernon; mother, Ruth, and brother, John. She is survived by her brother, Jeff (Debbie) Lager, sister, Catherine (Kamran Nafissi) Lager, nieces, Jennifer Lager and Andrea (Jake) Gebelle and many close cousins and friends. A Memorial Mass at St. Ann Catholic Church in D.C. will be held on Sunday 8-27 at 11 AM, with a live steam 'Stanndc', Live Mass. Inurnment with family and close friends will be at Woodland Cemetery on Friday 9/1 at 10:30 AM. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



