LAGEDROST, Dorothy J.



Aged 91, of Hamilton, passed away Tuesday, February 6, at Berkeley Square. She was born June 12, 1931, in Cicero, Illinois, the daughter of the late William and Mary (Bergmann) Lifka. Dorothy was the mother of seven children and worked as a Home Healthcare Aide for the City of Hamilton, taking care of those who could not care for themselves. She was a member of Saint Ann Parish in Lindenwald and loved playing cards with friends. Dorothy was always resourceful and optimistic, finding spirited solutions during the most challenging times. Survivors include her children Ava (Jay) Liver, John Smith, William (Melissa) Smith, and Richard (Leonel) Smith, her siblings William (Alice) Lifka, George (Jackie) Lifka, Robert (Karen) Lifka, and Marianne (Ray) Bican, seven grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Calvin Smith, husband Paul "Bud" Lagedrost, son and daughter-in-law James and Sandra Smith, daughter Sheila Stockton, and son Calvin Smith. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 11, from 12pm-1pm in the Colligan Funeral Home, with service to follow immediately. Burial will be at Saint Stephen Cemetery. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the staff at Berkeley Square and the Berkeley Square Healthcare Unit. Please send memorials to Saint Ann Parish.

