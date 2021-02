LAFFERTY, Marilyn Louise



70, of Springfield, passed away at Villa Springfield on Saturday, February 20, 2021. She was born in Springfield on July 5, 1950, the daughter of Edward C. and Marguerite A. (Schulz) Lafferty. Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law, James and Julia Lafferty of Springfield. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.