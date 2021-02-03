X

LADD, Lucille

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

LADD, Lucille

94, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at her home. She was born to Charlie & Alice Keylon on July 1, 1926, in Roane County, Tennessee. Lucille was a member of the North Dayton Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her

husband, Bill Ladd; sisters, Inez White & Jessie Branham; brother, Robert Keylon. Survived by her daughters, Trudy Banks (Clyde) & Brenda Carter (Bruce); son, Gary Ladd (Pat); grandchildren, Doug Banks, Brian (Amanda) Banks, Alicia Snyder (Scott), Janelle Bowman (Ralph) & Tammy Snyder

(Richard); 12 great-grandchildren & 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Sarah Phillips; many other relatives & friends.

Celebration of Life Service 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Pastor Scott Snyder, officiating. Interment, Forest Hills

Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. The family will receive friends Thursday at 12 noon, prior to the service, at the

funeral home. If desired, donations can be made to

Compassus Hospice, 7755 Paragon Rd., #106, Dayton, OH 45459. To send a special message to the family, please visit


www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.