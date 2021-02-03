LADD, Lucille



94, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at her home. She was born to Charlie & Alice Keylon on July 1, 1926, in Roane County, Tennessee. Lucille was a member of the North Dayton Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her



husband, Bill Ladd; sisters, Inez White & Jessie Branham; brother, Robert Keylon. Survived by her daughters, Trudy Banks (Clyde) & Brenda Carter (Bruce); son, Gary Ladd (Pat); grandchildren, Doug Banks, Brian (Amanda) Banks, Alicia Snyder (Scott), Janelle Bowman (Ralph) & Tammy Snyder



(Richard); 12 great-grandchildren & 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Sarah Phillips; many other relatives & friends.



Celebration of Life Service 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Pastor Scott Snyder, officiating. Interment, Forest Hills



Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. The family will receive friends Thursday at 12 noon, prior to the service, at the



funeral home. If desired, donations can be made to



Compassus Hospice, 7755 Paragon Rd., #106, Dayton, OH 45459. To send a special message to the family, please visit



www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com