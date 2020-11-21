LACY, Russell Brian



April 13, 1960 – November 13, 2020



A 20 year veteran of the Navy, retiring as a Petty Officer First Class with service as a Submariner, service in both the Mediterranean, Atlantic and Pacific. Russell Brian Lacy died in Bremerton, Washington, on November 13, 2020. He is survived by his parents, The Rev. Dr. Russell Gwinn Lacy and Mildred (Miki) Lacy of Greenville. He is also survived by his sister,



Patricia Blosser, nephew, Patrick A. Harsh, his wife Jo, grandniece LindaAnn Harsh and grandnephew Patrick Tyler Harsh of Beamsville, and grandniece Rebecca Harsh and great-grandnephews Dalton TP Harsh and Oliver A. Limbert of Greenville, a nephew, Matthew Harsh, his wife Jenna and grandniece Haley Harsh of Troy. He was a 1978 graduate of Mississiniwa Valley High School. There will be no services.

