LACY, Gary Dale



Age 78, of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Family will greet friends Monday, November 22 from 10:00 am-12:00 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., with Funeral Services following at 12:00 pm. Burial in



Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family would like to



extend a special thank you to the many aides and nurses at the Care Center for their loving care of Gary. Memorial contributions may be made in Gary's name to the Beavercreek



Senior Center, 3868 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45432 or Mt. Zion Church, 428 Shepherd Rd., Xenia, OH 45385. Full obituary and expressions of sympathy can be found at



www.routsong.com