LACKENS, Nancy J.



Age 90, of Middletown, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. She was born on December 6, 1930, in Cincinnati to the late David and Emily (Hole) Peacock. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Robert E. Lackens on August 21, 2012. Nancy is survived by her three children, Pamela Taylor, Sharon (Jerry) Main and Kevin Lackens; two sisters, Dorothy Orr and Texanna Bick; grandchildren, Joey (Joy) Hyde, Holly (Wesley) Ridge, Andrew (Elena)Taylor, Rebecca (Isaac Reed, Sr.) Main, Emily Taylor; great-grandchildren, Alexa Main, Isaac Reed,



Oscar and Oliver Taylor. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. Nancy was a member of Crosspointe Church of Christ where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She and her husband, Robert were the former owners of Bicks Driving School. Nancy held a Bachelors Degree in Fine Arts from The Ohio State University and formerly taught Art in the public school system. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Crosspointe Church of Christ, 5630 St. Rt. 122 in Franklin with Scott



Johnson, minister officiating. Interment will follow in Woodhill Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The



Mid-Western Children's Home. Fond memories and



expressions of sympathy may be shared at



www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Lackens family.

