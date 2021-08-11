journal-news logo
LACEFIELD, Donna Lee


Nov. 12, 1940 – Aug. 7, 2021


Of Hamilton, daughter of Donald and Irene (Stitzel) Pierce. She was an outstanding mother and grandmother who loved nothing more than to laugh and dance. She worked at Avon and Square D. Donna dedicated nearly 50 years of her life to The Butler County

4-H Horse Division. She found overwhelming joy in assisting children with their horses as a 4-H horse advisor. Donna was a member of the Lodge #3986 Eagles. She is survived by three daughters, Gayle (Curtiss) Briggs, Dawn Mullikin and Charlene Lacefield; two grandchildren, Haley Bridge and Justyn Mullikin; as well as many loving cousins, her 4-H kids, and all her New Miami kids! Donna is also survived by her much

beloved AQHA Mare RANT IN ROYAL (ROSIE). She was preceded in death by her parents and her aunt Romilda "Sissy" Stitzel. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Bobby Huff officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name and memory of Donna Lacefield to the Butler County Horse Advisors, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton, OH, 45011. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

