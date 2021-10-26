LABER, Alberta



Alberta Laber, 91, of Middletown, died on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant. She was born in



Hitchens, Kentucky, on December 25, 1929, to parents, Elmo



and Vivian (Houck) Sammons. Alberta was an active member of Holy Family Parish - St. John's Church and was also



active in the community. She enjoyed traveling and playing golf and bridge with her friends. Alberta was a dedicated wife, mother and friend to all and will be greatly missed by her sons, Mark W. (Rozanne) Laber, Christopher T. (Debra) Laber, Terrance J. (Debbie) Laber and Jeffery M. (Pamela) Laber; ten grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William F. "Bill" Laber; parents; and brother, Ernest Sammons. Mass of



Christian Burial will be Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 1:30 pm at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave.,



Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be prior to Mass from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at



