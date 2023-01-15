KUZUJANAKIS, Hilde



Age 96, of Huber Heights, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Miami Valley Hospital surrounded by members of her loving family. Hilde was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Gregor and both of her beloved sons, Greg and Nick. Hilde was the devoted family matriarch, the consummate host, strong-willed yet gentle, a wonderful home cook and baker, and a longtime member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She was a devoted sports fan of both baseball and soccer and generous to all. She is survived by two daughters, two sons-in-law, one daughter-in-law, three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren and other cherished relatives and friends both far and near. She will be deeply missed. Funeral service will be at 11AM on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Calvary Cemetery. If desired, monetary donations may be made in her honor to the St. Peter Church Food Pantry (6161 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights, OH 45424) to help those suffering from food insecurity in this economic time.

