X

Kuzujanakis, Gregor Greg and Nick

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

IN MEMORIAM Gregor Kuzujanakis Greg Kuzujanakis, Jr. Nick Kuzujanakis (1923 - 2013) (1959 - 2013) (1946 - 2020) Beloved father, now together in heaven with both of his two loving sons. We hold you all forever in our hearts. Memories of our cherished times together bring comfort. You are always with us, never forgotten. In loving memory, your wife/mother, family and friends everywhere. " I thank my God upon every remembrance of you." - Philippians 1:3

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.